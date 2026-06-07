Minecraft Dungeons 2 has a date, so get ready for plenty of blocky buildcrafting

We now have a launch date for Minecraft Dungeons 2, and I couldn't be happier to hear it. The first rather snuck up on me, with a relatively slow start that took a while to ramp up to the pace of the action RPGs it was inspired by. However, once you get through the initial campaign and start unlocking more fancy gear pieces and buildcrafting options, it begins to blossom into a game that has all the trappings of Diablo, but with that signature blocky style.

I've therefore been clutching at any Minecraft Dungeons 2 news I can get my hands on since it was first revealed during Minecraft Live back in March. "No more time for mining," the studio proclaims alongside a new reveal trailer, "Drop the pickaxe and grab a sword, everyone!" It promises an adventure through "a fresh-yet-familiar world of unexplored lands and mysterious locations" as we fight to put evil forces to rest.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 will support co-op for groups of up to four players at once, and Mojang says "the challenges will be tougher than ever." Fortunately, it promises all manner of weapons, armor, artifacts, talismans, and "other legendary gear" to kit your adventurer out and ensure you're up to the task of battling off what lies ahead.

There's not too much to work with for now, though we do get some slightly tantalizing glimpses of gear courtesy of a unique Tornado Blade, which comes with a pair of in-built effects and also has the ability to be enchanted at the 'Enchantsmith' in town. It looks as though we're working with four armor slots, three artifacts (each of which can be assigned to a hotkey), and three talismans. Most importantly, however, we do have a date.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 releases on Tuesday September 29, 2026. You can pre-order it to get your hands on a pair of bonus hero skins, along with a Twisted cape and Twisted chicken pet.