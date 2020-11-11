Minecraft Dungeons gets cross-play this month

The official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account has revealed the dungeon crawler will receive cross-play for Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 17. Developer Mojang confirmed this feature was coming during the Minecraft Live 2020 event earlier this year, but now fans can scribble down a release date.

Minecraft Dungeons currently allows up to four players to play on the same platform via online or local multiplayer. However, you’re unable to mix online and local play within a session. The cross-play feature will work similarly, but Mojang has not yet confirmed whether you can combine online and local multiplayer for even further matchmaking options.

Along with cross-play coming soon, developer Mojang has released two DLC expansions to the action-adventure game this year. The first DLC is titled Jungle Awakens and sees players explore a lost temple in a lush jungle. The most recently-released expansion is the Creeping Winter DLC, which gives players daily tasks to complete in an icy setting. Though both of these content drops have been purchasable additions, Mojang has confirmed it is committed to releasing free content that expands upon the game’s story in the future.

You can find the announcement tweet and video posted alongside it below:

Heroes, are you listening?! Cross-platform play arrives on November 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! It’s almost time to join forces – whatever platform you play on! pic.twitter.com/wDusUWYYOY — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) November 11, 2020

