Minecraft Dungeons’ next DLC is out this month

Minecraft Dungeons‘ next slice of DLC is all about The End (not that one). Mojang has revealed that its blocky spin on Diablo is getting more content on July 28. This one is called Echoing Void, and it takes you to The End to fight some Endermen in your hunt for legendary loot.

“In the Echoing Void DLC, you’ll face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats (emphasis on plural) that lurk in the dark dimension in which Endermen reside,” Mojang says. “Are you thrilled? Excited? Maybe even a bit ecstatic? Good, because there’s more!”

Echoing Void will bring the game’s current story arc to a close, but Mojang confirms that there’s “plenty more to come”. We don’t know much else about the DLC right now, though Mojang does reveal that Echoing Void will release alongside a free content update. You can play something called Gauntlet of Gales, which is a maze-inspired mission that aims to test you with “tricky trials and perplexing puzzles”. Once it’s out, you can access it through your mission map. The free update also comes with a handful of enchantments such as Ambush, Shadow Blast, and Void Strike.

Finally, if you haven’t bought Minecraft Dungeons yet but fancy going all the way, you can pick up the new Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, which comes with all six DLC. That one comes out alongside the new DLC and free update on July 28.

Since launching last year, the ARPG has enjoyed a fairly solid run, with Mojang previously confirming that Minecraft Dungeons’ player count hit ten million players.

