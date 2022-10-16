Minecraft Dungeons season 3 release date confirms it’s all about pets

Minecraft Live 2022 has revealed loads of new information on the Minecraft Dungeons season 3 release date, as the dungeon crawler spin-off of one of the best building games is set to include new items, companions, and the new Tower multiplayer mode, and this is all coming to the game incredibly soon.

Called ‘Fauna Faire’, the Minecraft Dungeons season 3 release date is set for October 19, and as explained in Minecraft Live 2022 it’s all about pets. New animals are coming to the Minecraft universe like otters, ferrets, penguins, and hedgehogs. Minecraft Dungeons season 3 rewards also centre around pets, so capes, emotes, and flares are inspired and influenced by animals.

Tree Top Tangle is also a new mission set in the Jungle biome, which is coming to Minecraft Dungeons for free as well. Players can also replace enchantments through a new merchant where you can reroll what enchantments you have on your equipment.

More was also revealed about the Tower mode – which is getting an update with the Minecraft Dungeons season 3 release date – where you climb the floors of the tower, defeating mobs and getting an amazing reward when you reach the end. The Tower will be getting multiplayer support and a series of new biomes, according to staff at Minecraft Live 2022. Couch co-op and online multiplayer of up to four players will be available in the Tower, with difficulty scaling depending on how many players you have in a game.

The Minecraft Dungeons season 3 release date wasn’t the only major announcement for the game either, as from October 26 to November 9 the Spooky Fall event will be live, and it’ll offer event trials and time-limited rewards in the game. There will be six pieces of gear up for grabs, with the gear also available in Minecraft Bedrock Edition too.

If you missed the show, why not check out our Minecraft Live 2022 how to watch guide, which we’ll be updating with all the major announcements from the show itself. While your here, we also have a comprehensive list of Minecraft console commands and cheats, or a list of the best Minecraft mods in 2022.