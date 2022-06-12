Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game from Mojang

Mojang has announced its newest project, confirming recent rumours of a Minecraft RTS game with new action strategy game Minecraft Legends. The trailer shows off a range of villagers and characters wandering around a traditional-looking Minecraft environment, before a portal to the Nether opens up and zombie pigmen and other assorted pig monsters come flooding out to terrorise the realm.

We didn’t get to see much of the game in action, although what looked like a base structure was shown from a top-down perspective. According to rumours, the player controls a single unit and orders other units around, in a manner akin to Overlord. The game is under development from the team behind action-RPG game Minecraft Dungeons.

This is a breaking story from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase broadcast at Summer Games Fest on June 12, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

You can check out the trailer below:

More to follow…

