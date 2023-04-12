Minecraft Legends mobs – all heroes, hosts, and Piglins

What are the new and returning Minecraft Legends mobs? Look no further, as we’ve listed every critter, creature, and monster you’re likely to encounter in Minecraft Legends. From the Piglins invading the Overworld, to the Creepers you form an alliance with (hey, wait, what?!), there are plenty of familiar faces for fans of the original Minecraft, as well as Minecraft Dungeons.

The story of Minecraft Legends is just that: legend, so how much of it is true and how much has been altered over the years remains unknown. Some find it hard to believe, for example, that we ever lived in harmony with the skeletons and zombies of the Overworld. I for one like to think it’s true, though. Believe it or not, as you relive the story come the Minecraft Legends release date, working with these mobs will be critical to saving the world, so here’s all the Minecraft Legends mobs – hostile or otherwise – that you might meet in the strategy game.

All Minecraft Legends mobs list

All the Minecraft Legends mobs we know so far:

Minecraft Legends Piglins

The Piglins are the enemies in Minecraft Legends, escaping the Nether to try and take the Overworld as their own. However, while Piglins are a mob familiar to vanilla Minecraft players, they are slightly different in Minecraft Legends, and there are plenty of variants you won’t have seen before.

So far, we know the most about Piglin Grunters and Runts. Both are small, child-like Piglins, each with their own weapons and abilities. These weapons are far too big for these poor little mites, causing them to be unbalanced and almost funny in nature. It might feel cruel to laugh at their bumbling attacks, but they’re the bad guys, remember. Their small size and clumsiness in combat are countered by their sheer number, as swarms of these little Piglins are sent out of the portal first.

Minecraft Legends Hosts

Forsight, Action, and Knowledge, the three Minecraft Legends hosts, are inspired by three traits that Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive believe Minecraft players to have, and are there to support you throughout your challenge to prevent the Piglins from taking over.

Minecraft Legends Golems

These golems are brand-new mobs to the Minecraft world, or, considering Minecraft Legends takes place in the past, are they extinct? Either way, each is made from its own Minecraft block type, and has its own use in battle.

Cobblestone Golem

The Cobblestone Golem is small and sluggish but packs a punch. They might look cute, and like all the golems were happy just living peacefully in the Overworld, but being forced into battle has shown them that there’s more to them than they knew.

Grindstone Golem

While Cobblestone golems hit hard with their melee defence, keeping enemies close for attack, the Grindstone golem also packs a powerful punch, but their move creates distance between themselves (or you) and the enemy by knocking them back. This is particularly useful when you and your army are getting overwhelmed, or to protect the weaker golems and allies against attack.

Mossy Golem

The Mossy Golem is your army’s support unit, and has a special healing power. These cute little cubes spray water in a circular motion, healing anyone in its radius, so are particularly useful when paired with the Grindstone Golem, which can keep enemies away while you fix up.

Plank Golem

The plank golem is a ranged attacker, acting as a turret, firing darts at enemies at a rapid pace. As a wooden golem, they don’t have much defence, so you’ll have to rely on their projectiles to keep enemies at bay.

Minecraft Legends Zombies

One of the three hostile Minecraft mobs that were apparently friendly in the distant past of Minecraft Legends is the zombie. Back in the time your story takes place, the Overworld is a utopia, and understandably all of the Overworld mobs live together in harmony.

Despite this surprising twist to Minecraft lore as we know it, the developers and designers of Blackbird Interactive have been careful to stay faithful to the lore. You know how zombies catch fire and die during the day? And you know how wearing a helmet prevents that? Well, that’s the rather clever purpose of those farmer hats you can see every zombie wearing in Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends Skeletons

The excellent attention to detail seen in the zombie lore stays true for skeletons too, with their helms acting in the same way as the zombies’ hats – to prevent them burning to death in daylight. As you might expect, skeletons are your ranged allies, so building an army of bony fighters will help you defend the Overworld from a distance.

Minecraft Legends Creepers

Whether you’re a die-hard Minecraft fan or fairly new to the series, you probably know that Creepers are a terrifying mob to steer clear of, while also being the cute, green face of Minecraft. That all changes in Minecraft Legends, in which Creepers are your friends, just like the zombies and skeletons. The reason Creepers are so frightening in the present day is their tendency to explode in proximity to you. In Minecraft Legends, Creepers still explode, but now it’s in your favour, as you can use your army of Creepers to blow up structures and enemies.

So now you’re familiar with all the Minecraft Legends mobs that will help you on your legendary journey, hopefully you will band together with your allies to send the Piglins back to the Nether. You’ll need some additional support in your battle, so check out which mobs double as Minecraft Legends mounts, and prepare for the journey ahead by readying yourself with just how long Minecraft Legends will take to complete.