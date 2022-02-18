Minecraft 1.18.2 is almost ready, and it’s playable now

We’re already starting to get experimental snapshots for Minecraft 1.19, but there’s still one more major update to get out before the devs at Mojang fully focus on the upcoming content. Recent snapshots for Minecraft 1.18.2 have slowed way down in terms of new features, which suggested it was just about ready for release, and now we’re getting pre-release candidates, which effectively confirms that the patch is closing in on completion.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.2 pre-release 1 is now available, and you can get instructions on how to install it over at the official site. The big addition here over previous snapshots is an expansion of the locate command, which should make it much easier to find specific instances of particular biomes and structures.

The time between the first pre-release and the launch of the actual patch can vary, and recent release cycles have taken anywhere from a week to a month.

Assuming things go well as players test this pre-release, we should soon start to see a couple of release candidates ahead of the full 1.18.2 launch soon.

The first pre-release for 1.18.2 is now going out! Enjoy your weekend 🙂 https://t.co/ip3XPLP07P — Adrian Östergård (@adrian_ivl) February 18, 2022

From there, it’s all eyes ahead toward the Minecraft 1.19 release date.