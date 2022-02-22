Minecraft 1.18.2 release date confirmed

The next big Minecraft update is 1.19, but before we can truly start looking forward to that, there’s one more minor update coming our way. We’ve already gotten a couple of pre-release snapshots for 1.18.2, and as usual, that means we’re very close to the proper launch. In fact, the devs have already confirmed the Minecraft 1.18.2 release date.

Minecraft 1.18.2 is scheduled to launch on February 28, “if everything goes as expected”, the devs say. (Meaning, if no major issues are discovered with the incoming pre-releases or release candidates.) This update is one that’s focused largely on technical changes that won’t impact end users very much.

If you’re interested in bigger new stuff, however, the first experimental snapshot for 1.19 launched last week. That’ll give you a chance to delve into the Deep Dark biome, come face-to-face with the Warden, check out some sculk blocks, and explore the Ancient City.

The Minecraft 1.19 release date is set for sometime this year. For more sandbox games to dig into, you can follow that link.