Minecraft’s 1.19.10 update is out now on Bedrock

The Minecraft 1.19.10 update is finally upon us. We say finally; it’s only been just over a month since the last big update, but this one was actually pushed back a little bit due to some concerns over the way the chat reporting feature was looking.

1.19.10 adds a few new things to The Wild update, but the most notable of them are regarding the glorious Allay. You know the Allay, it’s the little blue thing that helps you out and is generally very cute. Well, as of this update, it can now dance if it hears a Jukebox playing. While it’s dancing you can give it an Amethyst Shard to have the Allay make an amethyst sound, make a heart, and then duplicate into another Allay. This means you can now pack more Allays than ever before into your machinations – just keep in mind there’s a five-minute cooldown for the duplication.

There are a few other updates too, like the ability to locate structures and biomes using the /locate command, a spawn egg for the Trader Llama, and the immortal shame of your cause of death on your screen whenever you die. That’s all fun stuff, isn’t it?

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

There are also a lot of fixes to crashes, weird gameplay errors like doors pushing players around, and various mob fixes too. The Warden can now pass through both water and lava, and also can’t be pushed around while digging or emerging. The full notes are sizeable, to say the least, so make sure to give them a look if that kind of thing floats your boat.

In other Minecraft news, you can make the most of these updates if you make sure the Distant Horizons mod is installed. Well, providing it works with the version you’re using.