Minecraft 1.16.2 is live with piglin brutes and custom biome support

Minecraft patch 1.16.2 is ready to launch. It’s a relatively minor addition following the Nether Update, but it does add some notable new features, including piglin brutes and experimental support for custom biomes. The update is now live in Java Edition, and will hit all the variants of Bedrock soon.

Piglin Brutes are a new mob that spawn in Bastion Remnants in the Nether. Unlike their standard Piglin counterparts, they’ll attack you on sight, whether or not you’re wearing gold armour – but they’ll never respawn once defeated.

Custom biomes will let you define the rules of a new biome type for your custom worlds. You can define the rules for terrain generation, what structures and mobs spawn there, the colour of the sky and water, the ambient sound effects, the style of precipitation, and plenty more. It’s an extensive customisation feature that goes well beyond the official patch notes – Mojang’s Mikael ‘slicedlime’ Hedberg is running a custom world tutorial series on his YouTube channel, so you can get further details there.

Minecraft patch 1.16.2 notes

Accessibility

Two new accessibility settings have been added to help with visual comfort Distortion effects such as nausea and the Nether portal overlay can now be reduced At lower values, the nausea effect is replaced with a green overlay as an alternative visualization Field of view effects, shown after speed modifiers are applied, can now be reduced



Chat Delay

Chat delay has been added to the Chat Settings screen

Pressing F3+D now clears the pending chat messages

Bastion Remnants

Tweaked the Bastion Remnant chest loot

Chests in Bastion Remnants are now more likely to be positioned on top of gilded blackstone

Blocks

Brewing stands can now be crafted with blackstone

Lanterns and Soul Lanterns can now be waterlogged

Crimson and warped fungus can now be placed on mycelium

Chains can now be placed in all orientations

Items

Tools are now sorted based on material in the creative inventory

Totems of undying now give the fire resistance status affect for 40 seconds when activated

Mobs

Endermen will no longer place their held block onto bedrock blocks

Zoglins can now be leashed

When a Zombified Piglin is spawned riding a Strider, it will now be holdinga Warped Fungi on a Stick

Removed Herobrine

Piglins

Added Piglin Brutes!

Piglins now become angry with players who open or destroy a Chest Minecart

Tweaked bartering loot

Piglin Brute

Piglin Brutes are stronger versions of Piglins that live in bastions and protect the treasures there

Unlike the their cowardly and greedy counterparts, the Piglin Brutes cannot be distracted by gold and aren’t afraid of anything

Piglin Brutes attack players on sight, no matter how the player is dressed

Piglin Brutes wield axes and don’t need any armor, because they’re just that tough

Respawn Block Positions

Modified how respawn positions are chosen for beds and respawn anchors

Respawn anchors will prioritize cardinal directions over corners

Beds will prioritize the side of the bed the player entered from and then spaces circling around the foot of the bed up to the head of the bed

Respawning players will now face the block that they respawned at

Placing players onto dangerous blocks is now avoided when possible

Villagers

Villagers now emit green particles when joining a village, setting a home bed, or acquiring a job site / profession

Villagers now lose their job sites when changing dimension

Technical Changes in 1.16.2

Custom worlds now support custom biomes

Sign edit screen will now intialize from existing sign text (should have no noticeable impact on vanilla)

Small improvements to data and resource pack selection screens

Tags can now have optional entries

You can get a more nitty-gritty breakdown of everything in Hedberg’s overview video below.

