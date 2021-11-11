The first Minecraft 1.18 pre-release is here

The age of the Minecraft 1.18 snapshot is over – the time of the Minecraft 1.18 pre-release has come. The 1.18 update, otherwise known as Caves and Cliffs part two, is nearly ready for release, and thus our usual weekly dollop of snapshot betas previewing new features has dried up in favour of some final bug fixes through pre-release candidates.

1.18 pre-release 1 restores amplified and large biome worlds to the Create World screen, after they’d gone missing in previous snapshots. However, cave and floating islands world types will not be restored, as the devs say they never quite supported them in the first place – consequently, this means you should see better support for amplified and large biome worlds in the future.

The pre-release also improves terrain blending yet again, and comes with a host of bug fixes that you can examine in-depth on the official site. If you’re not into beta testing, what all this means is that the Minecraft 1.18 release date is coming very soon, pending the last handful of technical issues.

Check out a broad overview of this pre-release below.

The devs at Mojang said in October that 1.18 would launch “in a month or two“, so if no disasters arise, you can expect it to arrive in November or December.