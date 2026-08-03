One Minecraft modder has casually been besieged by exploding apples

A Minecraft modder got a bit of a surprise when trying to pick apples from a tree in their game, thanks to some unexpected mod results.

If you're someone who loves Minecraft mods - or any moddable PC game, really - you'll know that downloading different addons and combining them into one huge list doesn't always go in your favor. Clashes and quirks between files can provide some unexpected results - and that's exactly what happened to one gamer when trying to pick apples. Yes, apples.

While apple trees aren't available by default in Mojang's crafting game, they can be added via mods like Pam's Harvestcraft 2's tree module. And this particular bug showed up when Reddit user 'Saledka' set about picking the humble apple from a tree.

In the clip posted to the feedthebeast subreddit - which is dedicated to modding specifically for the Java version of Minecraft - Saledka shows off how, after picking some apples from a tree, a huge set of explosions start going off. Sounding more like a fighter jet than an apple tumbling to the ground, complete with billowing smoke and a shrill, ringing tinnitus sound, the user took to the page clearly looking for some help.

Since it was posted 19 hours ago, at the time of writing it's racked up over 2,900 upvotes and 125 comments. Luckily, the top reply looks to have helped Saledka figure out just what the particular issue could be: the SoundBarrier mod. This addon brings in new sounds for high flying speeds and dust when supersonic speeds are reached - which seems to be 70 blocks a second or higher. What the mod user themselves doesn't seem to have expected - and honestly, likely nobody, really - is that this would also apply to the tasty fruit as they spawn and fall.

Regardless, it seems like the culprit has been found. So if you see a tree of your very own taking a little smoke break on your next play session, perhaps check your modlist to see if you can chalk it up to an unexpected little mixup.