Minecraft has been transformed into a full ARPG, with endgame maps and bosses inspired by Path of Exile 2

Minecraft is still one of the best sandbox games around, particularly if you're the creative sort who envisions all manner of towns and bases to build. It's always been light on the progression side, however, dodging the depth and complexity of the likes of Terraria. If that's something you've secretly wished for, Minecraft mods offer some excellent solutions, and one of the most deep and immersive options, Craft to Exile 2, has just launched a huge update. With endgame maps, pinnacle bosses, and even a passive skill tree, this is Minecraft in a form that's almost completely unrecognizable from its traditional cozy vibes.

In case the name didn't give it away, Craft to Exile 2 is a mod pack that draws heavy inspiration from the likes of Path of Exile and Diablo 2 to transform the Minecraft experience into a fully fledged action RPG. It combines ARPG mod 'Mine and Slash' with numerous other community mods and ideas of its own. Combat is overhauled and upgraded, with classes, talent trees, a randomized gear system, and even dodge rolls. There's a full campaign including over 250 quests, dungeons, shops, and an epilogue, all of which leads you into its big PoE-style endgame, which is where the majority of the 2.0 update is focused.

You start out by selecting a class, and gradually earn stats, skills, passives, and talents as you grow. In true Path of Exile fashion, you can eventually specialize with an 'ascendancy' of your choice. Perhaps you'll become a Blood Mage, or an Arcane Elementalist; maybe you like the sound of a Bard with summons, or a Crit Berserker who gets stronger at low life? Toss in the numerous unique and mythic item drops to find, robust gear crafting, Diablo-style runewords, and ability-augmenting support gems, and you've got an extremely deep and rewarding progression system on your hands.

Such an impressive offering deserves an endgame to match, and there are enough reasons here to keep coming back and grinding for that next big upgrade. Forget simply seeking out The End and battling the Enderdragon; once you reach Act Five and level 50, Craft to Exile 2 introduces its mapping system. These are repeatable instanced dungeons across various biomes, featuring special mobs and bosses that can reward you with particular loot.

With the 2.0 overhaul, there's now a full 'Atlas' system, which works much like the PoE 2 endgame. You'll blast your way through a web of different map types, and there's a corresponding Atlas passive tree that enables you to curate what the endgame looks like, along with opening the door to even rarer rewards. Want to focus on a particular mechanic you love, or increase your chance of a certain drop? Simply spec your passive tree to match your preferred playstyle and most desired loot.

Any self-respecting modern day ARPG needs some Uber bosses, of course, and Craft to Exile 2 is no exception. Work your way through the endgame and you can now earn the right to "enter the apex," where you'll be met with a showdown against its ultimate pinnacle encounter. Do you have what it takes?

Craft to Exile 2 update 2.0 also introduces new classes, mechanics, and interface improvements. Become a Sanguimancer, or a Cryolancer. Activate Shrines in maps to grab powerful temporary buffs, and discover Strongboxes that promise plentiful loot if you're able to overcome the hordes that guard them. Alongside that comes imprisoned monsters, campaign improvements, five new map types, more unique items and runewords, and 25 additional crafting material types. It really does have the substantial feel of a PoE patch.

The 2.0 update for Minecraft mod Craft to Exile 2 is out now. You can download it here and start playing today.

Whether you're a fan of both Minecraft and games like Diablo and Path of Exile, and are curious to see them smashed together, or are simply looking for a way to bring some fresh depth to Mojang's blocky world, Craft to Exile 2 is certainly worth a look.