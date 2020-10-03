Minecraft Axolotl – everything we know

What is the new Minecraft Axolotl? In case you’re not familiar with amphibians, the axolotl is a real amphibian that lives in caves. Axolotls are an incredibly rare species of salamander and are actually a critically endangered species. They are native to the Valley of Mexico, and in particular to two lakes, one of which no longer exists, so hopefully they’re upcoming appearance in Minecraft will aid conservation efforts for the Axolotl.

As in real life, the Minecraft Axolotl comes in many colour variations – pink, green, and brown – and is ludicrously adorable. They can only be found in the new Lush Swamp biome, but also have heaps of new mechanics that aren’t shared by other Minecraft mobs. What’s brilliant about the Axolotl is that they can be captured very easily as you can scoop them up in a bucket and bring them along with you. They may look adorable, but these are assault amphibians that can be deployed against ocean-based mobs by emptying the bucket mid-battle.

Join us as we go through everything we know about the Minecraft Axolotl, including where to find it, how to tame it, and how they function during combat.

Minecraft Axolotl bucket

The first thing you’ll need if you’re planning on making your own army of Axolotl, is a bucket. These new creatures can be captured and tamed – in a sense – simply by scooping them up in a bucket. You can then empty your bucket in a cavern near your Minecraft house to create your own little Axolotl ecosystem, or get a few Axolotl buckets and bring them along to your next Ocean Monument raid.

Minecraft Axolotl combat

Once you’ve caught some Minecraft Axolotls, when you release them they’ll join you in combat. They don’t offer too much in raw power, but you can unleash multiple buckets at once so your enemies have a lot to cope with.

One of the unique mechanics Axolotl in Minecraft boasts is that they can ‘play dead’ – this means hostile mobs won’t attack them, giving the axolotl time to recover and rejoin the fight.

Mojang didn’t reveal how this will work, but Axolotls can also heal you if they really like you.

How to find Axolotls in Minecraft

These mobs are found in the new Lush Cave biome. You can locate a Lush cave by looking out for a new Acacia tree and then digging along its roots until you find one of the vibrant caverns.

That’s everything we know about the Minecraft Axolotl. We’ll be adding plenty more guides from Minecon 2020 and the new Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, so look out for new information soon.