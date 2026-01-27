Minecraft unveils yet more adorable baby mobs and a new item that'll keep them smol forever

As if it wasn't already clear from Mojang's first two batches of teasers, the next Minecraft drop is going to be mob-focused. Specifically, making them really freakin' cute. Baby mobs will no longer just be shrunken-down models of their parents, but have their own visual identities and audio. We've already seen how lambs, bunnies, foals, and more will look as part of this makeover, and now Mojang's revealed another batch of babies for the sandbox game. It's also confirmed that a new craftable item is coming to Minecraft, and it'll keep your mobs small and fuzzy forever.

Minecraft kicked off 2026 by showing off the new models for several animal mobs (the new piglets were my personal favorite), swiftly following this up with the reveal of baby horses, mules, and donkeys. Now, it's time to show some love to aquatic mobs, and I must start with the baby turtles. Sorry piglets, your reign at the top is over.

"One of the smallest baby mobs" and standing "only a few pixels tall," these tiny turtles have just broken my often cold heart. Just look at them. The mini flippers dragging them across the ground, the new single-pixel eye design - it's all too much.

Elsewhere, Mojang has also confirmed overhauls for baby dolphins, squids, glow squids, and axolotls.

Now, after wiping away my turtle-induced tears, I realized that there was even better news than just more baby Minecraft mobs. The new golden dandelion has been revealed, a craftable item that'll stop babies from aging. All you need to do is find one regular dandelion, combine it with eight gold ingots, and you've got yourself this new item. Then equip it, right-click on a baby mob, and they won't grow and transform into their adult model.

We always want our IRL pets to stay tiny and cute forever and never grow old, so I suspect you'll feel the same when you've got wolf pups and kittens springing up at your digital homestead. Minecraft is ahead of the curve on this one, and the golden dandelion is a smart play.

These five new mobs, all the previously revealed babies, and the golden dandelion are all available for testing right now in Minecraft Java snapshots and Minecraft Bedrock previews.

Sadly, there's still no word on when the full drop will hit the main game. However, on the upside, that means there's probably more content to announce - and that could mean even more baby mobs! The likes of foxes, armadillos, and polar bears haven't been mentioned yet, and with how many have been revealed so far, it looks like Mojang could be revamping the entire animal mob lineup.