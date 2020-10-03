Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is Minecraft’s next major update

This year’s Minecraft Live is underway, and the next major update for the sandbox game has been revealed. Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs will give players some mountainous regions and mysterious caverns to explore, and plenty of new blocks and biomes to build with.

Per the Minecraft subreddit, a number of the features were listed during the livestream. Everything here is based around three pillars: spectacular mountains, more strategic mining, and making the underground a little cooler to explore. The new mountains will have height-dependent generation, and may now come with ice and snow. Caves are coming in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from lush, to water, to crevasse-shaped, to spaghetti and swiss cheese, and dripstone caves full of stalactites and stalagmites. You can go cave rafting, or go down into the deep dark, if you dare.

Glowberry leafy vines have been added to the grassy blocks, along with new water lilies, and all-sided grass. New blossom flower generates spores as particles, and some of these additions are inter-connected, like the Azalea trees which mark lush caves. More updates are coming, so watch this space.

Big week for Minecraft news, since Minecraft’s Steve is coming to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.

No doubt these updates will spur some more incredible creations, like the Shrek intro, and the opening to Avatar: The Last Airbender. No release date for Caves and Cliffs as yet, be sure to have a look at our list of the best Minecraft seeds to keep yourself occupied.