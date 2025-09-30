My desk is a mess right now. It goes through stages. It starts off clean, almost bare. Just my monitors, keyboard, mouse, and a couple of picture frames to adorn it. Then the clutter starts. A notebook at first, for an online DnD session. Then some miniatures I'm painting. Then the paints. I'll leave them there, I think, for when I next add a color. Soon enough, I can't move for stuff. Usually, I spend a couple of hours cleaning it before anyone notices, but I think Minecraft has clocked that I live like this, and it's calling me out in its new Copper Age update.

If you've been living under a bedrock for the past six months, the Minecraft Copper Age update adds a host of items and mobs to aid cleanliness. If you thought making the best survival game was about carefully crafting weapons and armor, you'd be wrong. It's about tidying up after yourself so you don't look like a slob.

First up are shelves. The humble shelf. Honestly, I can't quite believe that Minecraft hasn't had them before this. Players have come up with creative shelving solutions, sure, but proper shelves? The Copper Age is coming through. I don't know when humanity invented shelves, but I bet it wasn't any earlier than the Chalcolithic period.

The biggest addition, however, are the Copper Golems. Created by popping a pumpkin on top of a copper block, these friendly mobs will tidy up your stuff for you, as well as create a copper chest for you to store your stuff in in future. Like I said, Minecraft is judging your cluttered homes, and it's added this oxidizing roomba to help you get your act together.

Of course, the invention of copper comes with a cost. Any weapons, armor, or golems you craft from the material will oxidize over time, a process you can stop with wax or by bashing them with an axe. You know, just like real life. That's what I'd do if my roomba malfunctioned, anyway. If I had one.

Minecraft's Copper Age update is available to download now. You can find it here.

If you're starting afresh with the Copper Age, why not choose one of the best Minecraft seeds to give yourself a head start? Alternatively, the best Minecraft mods always help spice things up. If you need a hand, our Minecraft copper ore guide will get you well on your way to your first copper golem.

If you, too, were hoping you could have a real life golem clean up your desk, join our community Discord server, where readers and staff clutter their minds discussing the latest gaming news.