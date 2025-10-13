Minecraft's Copper Cape Quest event has been an absolute treat, not only because we've gotten all sorts of snazzy loot from it, but also because it's given me the much needed kick to have a proper tidy up IRL. While my life is generally still a chaotic mess, at the very least my office now gives the illusion of someone that has it together. Unfortunately, I didn't get a cool cape for my labor, but the good news is that, as the quest draws to a close, the Minecraft team has revealed all three (yes, three) methods to secure your own Copper Cape in-game.

As part of the excellent Minecraft Copper Age update that landed a couple of weeks back, the Copper Cape Quest has had us whacking pumpkins on top of copper blocks, and using the resultant Copper Golems to Marie Kondo our inventories back into something actually parsable. Mine looked like one of those cursed images where you can't make out what the individual objects are beforehand (life imitates art and all that), so this Minecraft event couldn't have come to one of the best survival games at a better time.

With over 75 million golems built and over 500 million items organized, we're now onto the home stretch. To give you every chance of snagging a Copper Cape before the quest wraps up for good, Mojang is offering three potential avenues to secure the bag; one in-game, one out of game, and one IRL. They're all painfully simple, and can be done in a matter of minutes.

Firstly, the cape will unlock when you place a copper statue in-game. You can get a copper statue by either waiting for a Copper Golem to fully oxidize, picking it up, and popping it back down again, or by heading into Creative Mode and spawning one in. You have until 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on October 20, 2025 to get the Copper Cape through the Copper Golem method, so get a shift on.

If you're away from the game for whatever reason, you can instead tune into Minecraft content on Twitch or TikTok. This requires watching five minutes of Twitch content on Affiliate or Partner channels within the Minecraft category, or three minutes of TikTok content on any Game Reward enabled stream. You'll have until November 19, 2025 to do so.

Finally, if you're planning on heading to TwitchCon San Diego between October 17 and October 19, 2025, you can secure a physical code from the Minecraft booth. Just make sure you redeem it before that November 19 deadline.

With the Copper Cape now firmly in your possession - much to the dismay of Edna Mode, I'm sure (no capes!) - show off your drip next time you drop into one of the best Minecraft seeds. Alternatively, check to see if there are any Minecraft mods out there that'll make your copper clobber look even better.

