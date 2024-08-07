We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Minecraft Deadpool and Wolverine skins give Marvel duo a voxel do-over

If you've been enraptured by the hottest movie of the summer, here are some awesome Deadpool and Wolverine skins you can use in Minecraft.

Minecraft Deadpool Wolverine skins: Pixelated skins depicting Wolverine in his yellow suit and Deadpool in his red suit against a backdrop from Minecraft
Deadpool and Wolverine is well on its way to being the biggest, highest-grossing superhero movie of the last couple of years, and the Marvel mania surrounding it is seeping into, well, pretty much everything right now. That includes one of the biggest games of all time, Minecraft, which has a plethora of Deadpool and Wolverine skins that you can don while exploring your server.

Yes, if you ever wondered what Wade Wilson and Logan would look like if they had a voxel makeover, it’s easy to find out in Minecraft. There are an unspeakable amount of custom Minecraft skins that recreate the look of pretty much every notable character from videogames, movies, anime, comics, and more, including Deadpool and Wolverine.

Over on NameMC, a huge Minecraft tools site with a massive database of user-generated skins, you’ll be able to find dozens of blocky recreations of Deadpool. While many are similar, there are some differing designs that reflect the character’s different styles and appearances over the years.

As for Wolverine, the selection isn’t quite as vast, but there are still some really cool designs to choose from. Do you go for the fully-suited look, or the white-vest-and-mutton-chops combo? It’s a tough choice.

Of course, there are plenty of other superhero skins to choose from – Batman leads the way as the top hero on NameMC, but you’ll also find popular Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and even Groot. No offense to good old Steve, but custom skins are definitely much more exciting.

If you’re unsure about how to actually bring these designs into your game, our guide on how to change Minecraft skins will sort you out with everything you need to know.

Once you’re done turning Minecraft into a superhero game, here some other incredible co-op games that you can play with your pals.

