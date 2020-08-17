Someone is rebuilding Destiny 2 in Minecraft

An industrious player has taken to Minecraft to rebuild Destiny 2 block by block. The project, which features locations, gear, and quests, has been in the works for some time now, but Reddit user TheRealAlphaHydra reckons it’s time to show off what they’ve got so far.

If you load into the server, you can currently visit Titan, Nessus, Io, and the Volundr Forge. TheRealAlphaHydra notes that these areas aren’t complete just yet, but are still pretty substantial. If sightseeing isn’t your thing, you can attempt one of two Forges or try and tackle a raid boss. There are two you can battle right now, and the fight plays out “Borderlands-style”. If you’d rather go toe-to-toe with each other instead, though, there are three rotating Crucible maps.

There are over 30 pieces of Exotic armour and weapons you can hunt for. The Raze-Lighter from the first Destiny returns alongside all the hand-cannons, bows, and snipers you’ll be familiar with in D2. There is also a frying pan, which we assume is a nod to PUBG? Either way, I can’t wait to swat a raid boss with a frying pan-wielding fireteam. If there is gear, there is Xur, too, fittingly. You can’t capture the feeling of Destiny 2 without the sense of disappointment you feel from looking at the gear merchant’s stock, after all.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself, you can find directions on how to download it on Reddit. As the creator explains, the server can be played on Minecraft versions 1.15.2, 1.16, 1.16.1, or 1.16.2.

If you’re looking for more ways to spice up your Minecraft experience, then our Minecraft mods, Minecraft seeds, and Minecraft maps guides we’ll give you plenty of inspiration.