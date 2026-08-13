New Minecraft mod, Dreamshift, is "not normal." It's like the Backrooms, on steroids

Dreamshift is a brand new Minecraft mod where not everything is as it seems, and it's a horror experience that you won't want to miss.

"Ready to slip out of reality?" Dreamshift asks. What follows is a "boundary interdiction report," which informs me that not everything is as it should be. There are "slippages" in the world, you see - tiny gaps that appear in the fabric of reality, that you can wander through to encounter weird and wonderful worlds beyond comprehension. It's like The Backrooms, but less yellow and more diverse. It looks absolutely amazing.

Created by Marceline, also known as 'Multision,' and 'Bronze743,' Dreamshift is a horror-themed Minecraft mod. The premise is simple: explore the world, and look for the aforementioned Slippages. These take you beyond even The Nether and The End: they take you to the Dreamspace.

There are 20 different environments, each with their own weather, timezones, sounds, and sights. Some of them are deafeningly silent, isolating you, seeing how long you can remain there. Others have unique events and tell long-forgotten stories. Take the example of the Unauthorized Church, where snow falls all the time, the clock never passes midnight, and the pews are filled with NPCs. Then, there's the Lone Theatre, which is event-based and engulfed by a permenant thunderstorm.

Described as "an atmospheric horror mod for Minecraft 1.20.1," it's "not a mod about one monster chasing you every night. It is about realizing you stepped somewhere you were never supposed to be, that the rules have changed, and trying to make it back before the place decides what happens next.

"Where did you just go? And more importantly - why did it let you in?"

We're just getting started…



Available now on CurseForge and Modrinth. https://t.co/Ca5RQYp7Tz pic.twitter.com/659n6JonDf - Marceline (@multision) August 12, 2026

Built for 1.20.1 and sporting almost 157k downloads on CurseForge alone, you can download Dreamshift here, with a full, detailed description of the installation process on its official website. You'll need 1.20.1, as well as immersive portals and Fabric.

Multision notes that "Forge builds are temporarily removed. They've been problematic all throughout development, which makes me fear that Forge doesn't have the same capabilities as Fabric. No known return date." They also stress that "Dreamshift is not fully developed yet," and, "while some Dreamspaces are scripted, others are still non-scripted atmospheric worlds and may have events added later."

While I wasn't a fan of The Backrooms as a film, the idea of liminal spaces, shifting dimensions, and the omnipresent feeling of lost is, perhaps, one of the most interesting genres of horror out there. For me, it beats the cheap jumpscares and over-the-top blood and gore. It's psychological; it's interesting - it's truly terrifying. Dreamshift has that in droves, and honestly, I'm excited to play it for myself. The sun is starting to set earlier, after all; the nights are growing darker. Now's the perfect time.