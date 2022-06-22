Minecraft and Elden Ring are finally together

Minecraft is perhaps the ultimate sandbox game. Through mods and builds, players can use it to create anything, from their own takes on official trailers, beautiful doors from beloved films, and their very own in-game GIFs. It’s a haven of creativity, and its tools allow players to build whatever they can think of – including the Elden Ring city Farum Azula.

In what is certainly today’s best build, LeshaGloom took to Reddit to show off a beautiful image of a crumbling floating city that’s part of a project called Elden World. Elden World is a map based on Elden Ring that will eventually have over twenty different dungeons and castles, special bosses, and strong enemies to fight, recreating the treacherous but beautiful Lands Between.

According to PlanetMinecraft, the project is currently 40% complete, but if you simply can’t wait to try it out, then you can actually download a demo now to try it out. The screenshots on the site show off the likes of an Erdtree, what look like Margit, the Fell Omen, and even one of the terrifying large wondering mausoleums. It seems to be more about the look of Elden Ring than the gameplay experience, but you could always try fusing the map with the Elden Ring mod pack we wrote about a few weeks ago.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

Theoretically, the two together should make for the most immersive take on Elden Ring outside of the game itself, and with none of the faffing that multiplayer usually requires. It’s always nice to see projects come together, and we’re looking forward to seeing just how meaty the Elden World map ends up being once it’s all finished.

In less harrowing Minecraft news (we’re still getting over our fights with Malenia), Minecraft: Education Edition is now available in beta to pretty much everyone with an account for it, good news for both teachers and students alike.