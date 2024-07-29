Minecraft has been going for 15 years, and the birthday celebrations are in full swing right now, with giveaways, collaborations, new servers, and more all taking place in the past and coming days. But something much more significant could be on the way. On Saturday July 27, there was a huge Minecraft event featuring well-known content creators. It was here that Mojang dropped the biggest hint yet that the Minecraft End update is on the way.

MCC, or the Minecraft Championships, is a regular event created by Noxcrew, a team of Minecraft mapmakers and an official Minecraft partner. Teams of content creators go head-to-head in a series of mini-games, all built on an incredible stage. For Minecraft’s anniversary, a special MCC took place for the sandbox game called The Ender Cup, officially backed by Mojang and entirely themed around The End. During the event, viewers and Minecraft YouTubers alike started to notice hidden messages using the Enchantment Table language.

Between each minigame, words appeared on End spikes in the glowing purple text. Quickly translated by viewers, these words read the names or themes of previous Minecraft updates, such as “Mountains”, “Bountiful”, “Netherite”, and “Colorful”. Fans of some streams, including that of ‘Captain Sparklez,’ quickly started to speculate that this finale would include the reveal of an upcoming End Update.

While The End is already magnificent, it’s a little bare, and there’s certainly room in the near infinite space to add some new Minecraft features and materials to the building game. After all, The End is essentially Minecraft’s ‘endgame’, and it’s long overdue some more rewards to make reaching it worthwhile. This is exactly why this is an update fans have been long asking for.

Sadly, the finale, while a spectacular journey through Minecraft updates of the past, didn’t reveal what’s to come. However, this doesn’t mean that Mojang isn’t drip-feeding us information. After all, there was little other reason for the MCC event to have been set in The End, other than perhaps aesthetics. I think Mojang definitely used this event to tee up a huge announcement at Minecraft Live 2024, which is likely to take place in October.

If you’re interested in finding out more about MCC and Noxcrew, play some of their Minecraft maps and even visit MCC Island, their official Minecraft server, to try out the minigames for yourself. Otherwise, make the most of the 1.21 update before thinking about the next, and all of the new mechanics recently added to one of the best PC games of all time.

