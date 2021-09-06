You can now use the Infinity Gauntlet in Minecraft

Sure, Minecraft lets you build anything, but that’s not quite as good as having full control over the elements of reality, space, time, mind, and power. Luckily, the would-be Thanoses among you have the option of Minecraft mods to unlock the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. What does it cost? Just one small download, it turns out.

The Infinity Gauntlet mod, created by KNKevin lets you build Marvel’s ultimate power source with just a few precious metals, jewels, and a dash of redstone. It goes in your offhand slot and can be used with a right click. You can’t snap half of your world out of existence, but you can individually make use of all five stones.

Reality, for example, will turn any nearby hostile mobs into passive ones, or turn projectiles into bats. You can freeze time, you can mind control mobs, and you can build portals to teleport between locations in a blink. And if you’re looking for more straightforward powers, you’ll even have access to a massive beam that will make anything it touches explode.

You can grab the Infinity Gauntlet mod over on Planet Minecraft. You’ll need to be on version 1.17 to use it.

