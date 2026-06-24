Minecraft's new IRL backpack comes with a game-changing update to your inventory

Minecraft has teamed up with Herschel Supply to create a new line of themed backpacks, but it's not just your real life where you can use them to carry items. Mojang and Herschel have teamed up to create a special in-game version of the backpack that you can download right now, and with a little work, it'll expand your inventory to sizes never before seen.

The collaboration sees some classic Herschel Supply bags redesigned to feature Minecraft elements, from a bright green Creeper version to one that's created to look like the face of an Enderman, complete with those bright purple eyes that I still hate seeing when I play the sandbox game.

The rarest of them all is the Herschel Little America Cube backpack, which has a custom print designed to look like a dirt block. Unfortunately, this limited-edition bag has already sold out, but that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on it in the world of Minecraft, as it's available to download right now.

Available from the Minecraft Marketplace, the Herschel Backpack Trials Add-On can be downloaded for free right now. When equipped, players can complete Trials challenges to upgrade the bag, with features such as Auto Sort, which automatically sorts items when you place them in the backpack, or Auto Restock, which refills your hand with matching items from your bag when building. With certain upgrades, it can even repair your tools as you travel, making the Mending enchantment redundant if you have one of these on your back.

The biggest change, however, comes to its size. Completing challenges lets you unlock another page of space with another 24 slots, with a total size of 16 pages. That makes it the biggest and easiest way to carry items in the game, as it has 288 total slots compared to your normal inventory, which has 40 in total. To put that into perspective, you can carry 442,368 items when fully stacked. I'm not sure I've ever had that many items in any of my Minecraft saves, to be honest.

Seeing as Minecraft's 26.2 Chaos Cubed update just dropped, I'm getting the urge to jump back in and start a new world. One of my biggest problems is hoarding blocks I'll never use just in case I need them in the future, so having this huge backpack could be a good fix to the massive storage rooms I have to build every time.

Unfortunately, however, this add-on is only available to those on Minecraft Bedrock, so if you're a Java player, you'll have to miss out on this one.