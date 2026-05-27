Minecraft puts its Java multiplayer test on hold: "The experience wasn't what we wanted"

The new Minecraft Java Edition 26.2 pre-release build removes peer-to-peer multiplayer connections, but the friends list will remain.

Minecraft update 26.2 pre-release removes peer-to-peer multiplayer connectivity - Three characters in the Mojang sandbox game.
Ken Allsop Avatar

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The first Minecraft 26.2 pre-release is here for Java Edition, but there's some bad news if you've been taking advantage of the sandbox game's new peer-to-peer multiplayer, which was implemented in a recent snapshot. Developer Mojang has pulled the plug on its work-in-progress feature after deciding that it isn't up to standard in its current form. The new Minecraft update also marks the move into pre-release, which typically means more regular rollouts are on the way as final adjustments and tweaks are made.

It's been just two weeks since Snapshot 7 brought a new world of multiplayer connectivity to Minecraft Java Edition, complete with the addition of a friends list. For all the ease of accessibility that Minecraft Bedrock offers, the original Java build still remains the go-to for many PC players due to its more flexible modding. Partying up with friends has long been a pain there, however, so the introduction of peer-to-peer multiplayer was a very welcome addition.

Unfortunately, it's going to be gone again for the time being. "With this pre-release, we are removing the peer-to-peer connection feature introduced in a recent snapshot," Mojang writes. "Because the experience wasn't what we wanted it to be for all players, we do not consider the feature ready for release in its current form." You'll have to stick to your old methods of grouping up for the time being. It notes that this change "does not impact other friends list features" such as adding and chatting with your fellow players.

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The new 26.2 pre-release 1 build makes a few other small changes. There are now unique hit and push sounds for each variant of the new Sulfur Cube, and the model and texture for small Sulfur Cubes have both been updated. The maximum length Sulfur Spikes can grow to has been reduced, the fog color in the Sulfur Caves biome has been changed slightly, and you'll now need a source Lava block to create a continuous geyser with Potent Sulfur.

Mojang has also introduced two independent server properties for what is considered to be 'spam' when typing in chat versus using Minecraft commands. These were previously one single property, but are now separate. This should enable your players to yap freely back and forth without risking running into auto-kick thresholds that were set to limit commands being sent too often.

Minecraft Java Edition 26.2 pre-release 1 is live now. If you want to join the test, simply enable snapshots via the Minecraft Launcher, found in the 'Installations' tab. Remember to back up your main worlds first before switching to the pre-release build.

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Path of Exile 2 and Hollow Knight Silksong. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.

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