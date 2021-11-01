The good version of Minecraft is coming to Game Pass PC, but no GTA: San Andreas

A new month is here, which means it’s time to look forward to a new range of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC. The highlights this month include some we’ve known about, including Forza Horizon 5 and both versions of Minecraft, but there are some notable new announcements, too – and one disappointing name missing.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is coming to Game Pass, but only on console. The remastered trilogy is going to be a Rockstar Launcher exclusive on PC, and PC Game Pass titles only come through the Microsoft Store, so… It appears we’re at a fairly major impasse on that one. Xbox comrades, enjoy as of November 11.

As previously announced, Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition are both coming to PC on November 2. Bedrock offers some neat features like crossplay, but for most PC players, Java is the version that matters – it’s got the most robust mod support, and it’s terrific to see both versions available here.

Of course, the biggest game is Microsoft’s big first-party release for the month: Forza Horizon 5, available on its launch day of November 9. That day will also bring us Football Manager 2022.

