How to watch Minecraft Live 2022: where to watch, start time

Find out how to watch Minecraft Live 2022 and the start time for Mojang’s annual celebration event, featuring mob vote results and teasers for upcoming updates

Minecraft Live 2022 - Minecraft Alex and an Allay mob

Published:

Minecraft

Where can you watch Minecraft Live 2022? Mojang’s big annual celebration event for one of the best crafting games of all time is about to begin, and is set to feature the results of the ongoing Minecraft mob vote 2022 where players have a chance to choose which of three mobs will be next to join the sandbox game. There’s also likely to be plenty of news on upcoming updates for the future.

The highlight for many players is likely to be the results of the Minecraft mob vote. Players are currently voting for their favourite between the farming-based Sniffer, the item-gathering Rascal, and the heavy-lifting Tuff Golem – you can find out how to vote at the link up above, though voting closes soon, so you’ll have to be quick!

Along with news about the next major update following Minecraft 1.19 The Wild, we’re also likely to hear at least a few things about the upcoming strategy game spin-off Minecraft Legends. It seems from a brief hint in the teaser that there’s a good chance the 2020 action-RPG adventure game Minecraft Dungeons could get some love as well.

How to watch Minecraft Live 2022 – where to watch and start time

Minecraft Live begins on October 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. You can watch it on the official Minecraft YouTube channel or via their website, Minecraft.net. If you need a little something to get you in the mood, check out the official announcement trailer.

You can watch Minecraft Live 2022 below:

YouTube Thumbnail

Personally, we’re hoping that the linked minecarts teased at the end of the trailer are a reality, so we can build some cool roller coaster rides with our friends. In the meantime, we’ve got plenty of the best Minecraft skins to dress up your characters, and the best Minecraft mods to help tweak your experience to perfection.

More from PCGamesN

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, Diablo, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.