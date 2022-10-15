How to watch Minecraft Live 2022: where to watch, start time

Where can you watch Minecraft Live 2022? Mojang’s big annual celebration event for one of the best crafting games of all time is about to begin, and is set to feature the results of the ongoing Minecraft mob vote 2022 where players have a chance to choose which of three mobs will be next to join the sandbox game. There’s also likely to be plenty of news on upcoming updates for the future.

The highlight for many players is likely to be the results of the Minecraft mob vote. Players are currently voting for their favourite between the farming-based Sniffer, the item-gathering Rascal, and the heavy-lifting Tuff Golem – you can find out how to vote at the link up above, though voting closes soon, so you’ll have to be quick!

Along with news about the next major update following Minecraft 1.19 The Wild, we’re also likely to hear at least a few things about the upcoming strategy game spin-off Minecraft Legends. It seems from a brief hint in the teaser that there’s a good chance the 2020 action-RPG adventure game Minecraft Dungeons could get some love as well.

How to watch Minecraft Live 2022 – where to watch and start time

Minecraft Live begins on October 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. You can watch it on the official Minecraft YouTube channel or via their website, Minecraft.net. If you need a little something to get you in the mood, check out the official announcement trailer.

You can watch Minecraft Live 2022 below:

Personally, we’re hoping that the linked minecarts teased at the end of the trailer are a reality, so we can build some cool roller coaster rides with our friends. In the meantime, we’ve got plenty of the best Minecraft skins to dress up your characters, and the best Minecraft mods to help tweak your experience to perfection.