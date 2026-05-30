Minecraft reveals another beautiful new biome, and its next game drop promises exploration and adventure

Minecraft Live has just wrapped up, and Mojang's latest showcase from Twitchcon Rotterdam has delivered plenty of juicy new details about what's coming to the sandbox game in the next few months. The developer is just about ready to put a bow on Chaos Cubed, which launches very soon, and that means it's time to turn our attention to the game drop after it, which will take us to a new Minecraft biome, the Dappled Forest. There's also a cluck-filled Lego collab on the cards, and a special glimpse at Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Game Director Agnes Larsson and YouTuber Scott Major kick things off with our latest look at the Minecraft Chaos Cubed update, which is now almost upon us. In case you've been living under some cobblestone, the big news is the addition of the underground Sulfur Caves biome and new mob the Sulfur Cube. This has the unique ability to eat a wide range of material blocks, causing it to transform into a ball-like blob with different properties depending on what you feed it. This can then be used for all manner of minigames, or just to bat around with friends for your own amusement. Chaos Cubed will be released on Tuesday June 16, so there's not long to wait.

What's next? It's time for a look at 2026's third Minecraft game drop, which Mojang says is focused on "exploration, adventure, and playing together with friends." It brings yet another new biome into play: the Dappled Forest. This rust-toned region is beautiful and autumnal, filled with poplar trees and red shrubs - and yes, that means a new poplar wood block set as well. On top of that comes wool slabs and stairs, and you might even find yourself stumbling across a mysterious abandoned camp. The update is still in its "very early days," but I can't wait to discover the Dappled Forest when testing begins this summer, and bring all those colors into my builds.

There's also another glimpse at the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons 2. The ARPG sequel puts a Diablo-style twist on the world of Minecraft; it's due to arrive later in 2026, and it's actually the thing I'm most excited for here. For now, we just get a look at one of the foes that will be standing in our way - the Twisted Warden. This especially nightmarish variant of the mob awaits you in the Deep Dark, so make sure you're geared up and well prepared before you head in.

Returning to the main game, Mojang reveals that it's teamed up with the Lego Group to release a free add-on, built by Noxcrew. 'Lego Minecraft Chicken Mounts' can be found in the Marketplace, and delivers on its simple premise with style. It transforms the feathered friends into rideable mounts, complete with a total of 15 different variants and full customization on top. Some boast abilities such as flying, or walking on lava. You can dress them up to the nines, and even compete with your friends in chicken-back lance jousting.

That's just about all for today. We do get a tease for the second Minecraft movie, which will introduce Matt Berry, and a showcase for two speedrunning worlds built by 'Tubbo' and MCSR Ranked. The first is a free practice zone designed as an introduction to going fast, complete with all manner of tutorials and time trials to hone your skills. When you're ready to put that hard work to the test, the full-tilt Speedrun World is the place to chase your new personal best. Both are in the Marketplace.

The Minecraft Chaos Cubed update launches on Tuesday June 16. We'll be sure to bring you all the details on the upcoming Dappled Forest biome as we learn more. Be sure to check in with our updated guide to the best Minecraft seeds in 2026 for plenty of worlds to keep you busy in the meantime.