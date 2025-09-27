The September Minecraft Live showcase has just wrapped up, giving us a massive look at everything coming in The Copper Age, along with a big teaser of the Mounts of Mayhem game drop that will be arriving later this year. The livestream is the ideal place to catch all the most important news for one of the best sandbox games ever, and this latest installment is no exception. With the reveal of a new Nautilus mob that's the perfect mount for exploring underwater, and a spear weapon that opens up fresh ways to fight, there's a lot to look through.

As a big Terraria fan, I've been waiting a long time for copper to get its rightful representation in Minecraft, and the latest Minecraft Live lays out exactly when we'll be able to get our hands on The Copper Age. The handy material is set to transform early game progression, and many of its features have been in testing for a while, such as the adorable Copper Golem that can sort items between your Copper Chests.

Now we know when the Minecraft 1.21.9 release date is, and the wait is almost over. The Copper Age launches on Tuesday September 30. Once it's here, you'll be able to use the new material in all the standard tools you'd expect, along with armor, weapons, torches, lanterns, chains, and more. The green-tinged Copper Torch and Copper Lantern are my personal favorites.

These copper creations land between iron and gold on the scale of protection, damage, and durability, filling in a gap that's long seemed like a bit too much of a jump. The update also introduces the Shelf, a new piece of furniture that works a bit like a three-space item frame, but also acts as storage, allowing you to hold entire stacks of whatever you choose to fill it with.

Alongside this, the stream also gave us a first look at what's to come in Mounts of Mayhem, which is set to arrive later in 2025. This will introduce a brand-new tiered weapon, the Spear. This can be used to jab or charged up to unleash a powerful blow that, when timed correctly, is capable of knocking foes clean from their mounts. You can also use it while riding your own mount or minecart, and as a bonus the Spear's damage scales up the faster you're moving.

The Nautilus is a new underwater mount that can be tamed by feeding it Pufferfish. Once you've won it over to your side, you can use it to explore the oceans in style, and even equip it with a range of armor types if you find some. The best part? While riding a Nautilus, a special effect will stop your air bubbles from being consumed, meaning you can stay underwater for as long as you like, providing you don't get off its back.

You'll need to watch out down in the depths, however; there's also a Zombie Nautilus variant that is a serious threat, and a favorite mount of the Drowned. The undead also get a special treat when on dry land - the Zombie Horse, which has been available exclusively in Creative mode for more than a decade, will now appear in Survival as well. The good news is that, while their riders aren't friendly, the horses themselves are actually passive towards you.

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem is set to launch in late 2025. It will be coming to testing via the Bedrock preview and Java snapshots soon, so watch out. You can read more details here. Last but not least, we got a special celebration video for the Happy Ghast mob introduced with Chase the Skies, and the reveal that a Dragon Ball Z DLC is arriving later this year.

