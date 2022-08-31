Minecraft map explores the world of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates

A good Minecraft map can take you anywhere you want. Sometimes that’s going to be to the world of Bikini Bottom with Spongebob Squarepants DLC, and sometimes that’s going to be to the world of Breath of the Wild thanks to some mods. Today’s map takes you on a journey through history instead.

Now, we know that not everyone is into history – it’s kind of boring and there aren’t nearly enough actual dragons for a lot of us – but that doesn’t stop it from being worth celebrating sometimes. That’s what the Peace Builders map aims to do, which is a map designed to follow four Nobel Peace Prize Laureates in their journey to make the world a better place.

There’s a lot to learn here, even if all you do is watch the trailer. Little bits of information like the prize being named after Alfred Nobel, who invented dynamite, for example, are things you might not know. The map features Jody Williams, who campaigned against mines; Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa; and Carl Von Ossietzky, who helped uncover the horrors of the Nazis.

It’s not your standard Minecraft map, but it’s a worthwhile use of your time if you’d like to know more about the history of people who did good in the world, instead of just those who harmed it. It’s also nice to learn something while playing a game, which is usually what Minecraft: Education Edition is all about.

Once you’ve learned all about the Peace Prize, why not have a look at some cool Minecraft houses as your mind processes everything? You could also learn how to plant Minecraft mangrove trees too, before helping to plant some in the Mangrove Restoration Project. We could all serve to help make our virtual worlds a better place too, after all.