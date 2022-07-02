Minecraft Minions DLC update celebrates the Rise of Gru

Minions: chances are, you already know where you stand on the cacophonous yellow critter crew – now an update to the Minecraft Minions DLC celebrates the release of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru with a showdown against the Vicious 6 in the crafting game. Following on from news of upcoming Spongebob DLC, this update puts players in the shoes of titular antihero Felonius Gru.

According to the Minecraft Minions update page, “you’ll need to gather gadgets, Minions, and your courage” to take on superstar supervillains the Vicious Six – Jean Clawed, Nunchuck, Svengeance, Stronghold, and Belle Bottom – who will appear in their animalistic Zodiac forms from the new movie as a baboon, a cobra, a tiger, a bull, and a dragon, respectively.

As a young Gru, you must do everything you can to become the ultimate super-villain. The update says that “as your devious plans take shape, you’ll need to fill up your villain-o-meter by sneaking, racing, and directing your Minions in increasingly crafty ways,” so it’ll be interesting to see how that translates to the world of Minecraft.

The original Minecraft Minions DLC arrived in July 2021, and you can watch the trailer here:

Whether you love or loathe the Minions, you certainly can’t ignore them – and we’re sure that this latest update is likely to prove to be one of the multiplayer game’s most popular add-ons.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

If that’s just not enough Minecraft for you, check out our favourite Minecraft skins and picks of the best Minecraft mods for plenty of other ways to personalise your block building antics.