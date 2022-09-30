Minecraft mob videos show you how to make your own

A Minecraft mob will often have a lot of different uses in this sandbox game. Sure, sometimes they seem to be custom designed to scare the life out of you when you turn around and see them through the dark, but a fair few mobs actually help you out.

Take the humble Minecraft allay, which is one of the cutest Minecraft mobs, and it even helps you out as you’re going about your menial tasks. It’s inspiring, isn’t it? It almost makes you want to learn how to create your own custom Minecraft mobs just to see if you can do it.

Good news! That’s exactly what we’re here to talk about today because it turns out that you can do just that. This is the kind of thing that’s used when a YouTuber turned bees into flying Steves, and that means that anyone can do it, as long as you’ve got the patience to learn something new, and also a link to the videos that can teach you.

Thankfully, you can head on over to the Minecraft Maker Series to learn more about creating mobs. This is a brand-new series aimed at helping players learn more about this wonderful game, and seemingly aimed at helping people further customise their experience. It’s a cool idea, and hopefully, we’ll see more episodes in the series to help bring the power creation to the masses.

