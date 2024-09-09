While they were started by Mojang with good intentions, Minecraft mob votes have recently become a cause of frustration and controversy. Sure, letting the community vote for a new addition to the sprawling sandbox game is great, but dangling two other mobs in front of them that would then never see the light of day stung a bit. Now, Mojang has seen the light, because alongside some major changes to how content is released in the future, it is scrapping mob votes for good.

Minecraft Live is always a fun time of year for the open world game’s players, and Mojang has today revealed two key pieces of news that will make you love it even more. The first is that instead of one livestream per year, there will now be two. The second is that mob voting will be “retired” and will no longer be a part of the festivities.

Last year’s mob vote, which saw the armadillo win out over the crab and the penguin, saw frustrations reach boiling point. Before the vote took place, a petition calling for it to be scrapped attracted over 300,000 signatures from players. Then after the vote, which was incredibly close between the three new Minecraft mobs, allegations of fixing and tampering were leveled at Mojang. The developer admitted that there had been attempts at interference with the 2023 mob vote, but assured players it didn’t sway the outcome.

It’s clear that the mob vote has become something players don’t desperately want and something that is going to give Mojang a lot of headaches going forward. While there will no doubt be a lot of people that are sad to see this annual, community-focused moment go, it’s probably for the best that it gets dropped.

The decision to also move from one to two Minecraft Live shows a year is so that it can more effectively reveal and discuss new content as part of a new approach.

“We know that you want new Minecraft content more often, which is why we’re changing our feature development rhythm,” Mojang says in a blog post. “Instead of providing one free update during the summer, as we’ve done in the past, we’ll now be releasing a number of free game drops throughout the year. These game drops will vary in size and will bring you features to explore more frequently.”

Currently, no dates have been given for when the next Minecraft Live event will be.

