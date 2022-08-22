Minecraft mod YouTuber adds over-the-top new enchantments to the game

Minecraft mods are often used by YouTubers in the sandbox game to show off how things could be, and this new YouTuber video has some exceptional ideas

Minecraft Mod enchantments are a blast to seein action. This image shows Radahn in front of a Minecraft landscape.
Jason Coles

Published:

Minecraft

Minecraft mods, when they’re not the things keeping the game alive for players, are often used by YouTubers to make fun one-off content. It’s that sort of content that’s led to us seeing bees turned into Steve, or having Minecraft updates created by AI. It’s also that kind of thing that’s led to gravity arrows in the sandbox game.

While it can be frustrating to watch these mods and not be able to play them, there’s no denying the sheer joy of watching players mess about with Crossy Road in Minecraft. Not everything has to be playable to be entertaining, although you probably don’t need us to tell you that.

YouTube Thumbnail

Mysticat has ditched cars for this video, and instead decided to create their own Minecraft enchantments. Despite the video describing them as “stupid”, we’re actually pretty enamoured with them. The video kicks off with a new enchantment called Helicopter, which lets you fly by spinning around as you attack. It absolutely makes combat a mess, but it’s also a very funny way of getting around.

They also create two fun arrow mods, one of which is a gravity arrow mod called Vortex, and the other is Aimbot. The Vortex arrows pull everything towards them as they fly through the air, which makes fishing especially simple. We love it, thank you. Mysticat also makes their own take on the idea of a tree fellow enchantment, but they make it work on everything. Things break, it’s not surprising, but it is funny.

If you want to try out the best Minecraft mods for yourself, then we’ve got everything you need to know about them. You should try those out on the best Minecraft seeds, and then maybe use them to kill off some of the cutest Minecraft mobs. We don’t think you should, but we’re not your dad.

More Minecraft stories
Jason Coles

Jason spends most of his time running around after his kids or pets, but when gaming spends most of it messing around in Fortnite, Minecraft, obsessively playing Genshin Impact, or playing Rocket League. You can find his work scattered across the internet on sites like Dicebreaker, NME, and IGN.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. Any stated prices are correct at the time of publication. For more information, click here.
More stories
More from PCGamesN