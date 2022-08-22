Minecraft mod YouTuber adds over-the-top new enchantments to the game

Minecraft mods, when they’re not the things keeping the game alive for players, are often used by YouTubers to make fun one-off content. It’s that sort of content that’s led to us seeing bees turned into Steve, or having Minecraft updates created by AI. It’s also that kind of thing that’s led to gravity arrows in the sandbox game.

While it can be frustrating to watch these mods and not be able to play them, there’s no denying the sheer joy of watching players mess about with Crossy Road in Minecraft. Not everything has to be playable to be entertaining, although you probably don’t need us to tell you that.

Mysticat has ditched cars for this video, and instead decided to create their own Minecraft enchantments. Despite the video describing them as “stupid”, we’re actually pretty enamoured with them. The video kicks off with a new enchantment called Helicopter, which lets you fly by spinning around as you attack. It absolutely makes combat a mess, but it’s also a very funny way of getting around.

They also create two fun arrow mods, one of which is a gravity arrow mod called Vortex, and the other is Aimbot. The Vortex arrows pull everything towards them as they fly through the air, which makes fishing especially simple. We love it, thank you. Mysticat also makes their own take on the idea of a tree fellow enchantment, but they make it work on everything. Things break, it’s not surprising, but it is funny.

If you want to try out the best Minecraft mods for yourself, then we’ve got everything you need to know about them. You should try those out on the best Minecraft seeds, and then maybe use them to kill off some of the cutest Minecraft mobs. We don’t think you should, but we’re not your dad.