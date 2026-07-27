New Minecraft mod adds ragdoll physics, and Bethesda would be proud

A new Minecraft mod on PC has started cooking up a storm by giving players the ability to ragdoll themselves to infinity and beyond whenever they feel like it. If you've spent more time flinging yourself off of ledges in Red Dead Redemption 2 than you'd like to admit (not speaking from personal experience at all), you'll feel right at home here.

Leonardoinc22's mod - which was released on CurseForge on Sunday, June 21, and has already racked up nearly 22,000 downloads at the time of writing - adds "physics-driven player ragdolls using Sable's physics system." Once installed, gamers can ragdoll themselves into oblivion whenever they feel like it by pressing H on their keyboard. What's more, the Minecraft mod is listed as client and server side, too, meaning that, once installed on the server, others should be able to see you throwing yourself all over the place until you get bored, too.

That being said, this particular mod only takes effect when you hit that H key, so think of it more as a novelty addition rather than something that adds any physical reaction to the world itself. For that, you'll need leonardinc22's other release, Ragdoll Reactions, which brings in the effect for things like crashing and explosions, with "more to come." This will be better-suited for anyone not just looking to instantly turn their pixelated bones to mush for a few laughs.

Whether you want to see how far you can fling yourself from one location to the other, Goat Simulator-style, or to see yourself crumpling to the ground after being attacked by Verity, these two mods deserve a spot in your game simply for the fun of it.