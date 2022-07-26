Minecraft mod turns game into a Doctor who episode

Minecraft mods are constantly pushing the envelope forward, but it can be hard to keep track of them all. After all, new ones like the Mi Alliance are constantly being released. Thankfully, the good people of Reddit love showing intriguing things off, and that’s exactly how we learned about the Immersive Portals mod, and now we’re bringing that discovery to you.

Ninjadud posted a video to Reddit showing off their “Cursed House,” which has a teeny tiny little cubicle on the outside, with a massive manor residing within it. It’s an impressive little clip, and if you want the full experience, you can check out a video on their YouTube channel that shows it off. There’s a trick to it all, of course, and that trick is the Immersive Portals mod.

Immersive Portals is a mod that was originally released back in 2019, but it’s been updated frequently since. The mod relies on Fabric API, and it adds a few nifty features. The most obvious of these is the ability to actually see through portals, making everything feel far more connected. However, you can also build your portals to be horizontal or have different shapes.

You can also mess about with mirrors, make two-way portals in the overworld, and even wrap the world using special portals that allow you to repeat space infinitely for mind-warping effects. It’s all about how you decide to use it, but you can read about all of the potential uses on the wiki for the mod.

