A Minecraft player has invented self-mining TNT

Tunneling in Minecraft can be a pain. Thankfully, someone’s devised a way of automating it, sort of. A new data pack lets you create TNT that will blow a hole in whatever direction you’d like, just be careful where you point it.

The modder jpdude98 posted a video of his wily invention, showcasing its explosive capabilities. First, you set down a normal TNT, then attach a sticky piston on whatever side you want it go, then add a whole bunch more TNT, and when it explodes, it’ll carry on exploding for however many other TNTs you put in, carving a massive hole in its wake.

The technique isn’t exactly graceful, and once you set it off, that is it, though the pack includes a charm for protecting items from your path of fire. It’s very effective for reaching underground layers quickly, or going through a mountain, rather than around or over. What’s even cooler is you can use it to fast-travel too, combining a saddle and a Blast Protection 4 book to sit on the TNT as it makes its journey. Taking the scenic route, well and truly.

See for yourself:

You can download the data pack here. Pair it up with this other mod that turns loads of Minecraft’s items into time bombs, and you’re in for a whale of a time.

Anthony McGlynn

Updated:

Weekend news warrior and resident Irishman, Anthony is one of those naive Silent Hill fans you occasionally hear about. His byline's appeared in Variety, IGN, Ars Technica, TechRadar, Mashable, and more.

