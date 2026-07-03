Which player-made build do you want to see in A Minecraft Movie Squared? It's time to pick.

Minecraft is all about community. Sharing your favorite creations with friends, family, and the wider world is one of the true joys of the sandbox game, and that's something that Mojang is embracing for its upcoming sequel, A Minecraft Movie: Squared. The developer announced during Minecraft Live that it was going to be including a special player-made build in the new movie. After sifting through all the entries, it's down to the final three - and the choice is now in your hands.

A Minecraft Movie: Squared sees returning faces Steve (Jack Black) and Garrett (Jason Momoa), joined by the game's other protagonist Alex, played by Kirsten Dunst. There's also the promise of more Matt Berry, who stole the show last time as the voice of villager Nitwit, along with Marlene (Jennifer Coolidge) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks). We don't know exactly where their travels will take them this time, but we do know that one of the locations will be chosen by the community from a list of player submissions.

We're already down to the final three. "We've received so many incredible entries, and we couldn't be more impressed by our community," Mojang writes. "We're so touched by your creativity, passion, and support for Minecraft throughout these years. Narrowing down to only three entries was a tough process, but we're so excited to reveal our three finalists' builds." You can see a glimpse of them all below: 'Lightning Rod Lighthouse' by Francisco C.M., 'Copper Badlands Castle' by Rosanna C., and 'Tree Village' by Ben V. are your contenders.

"Your creativity has made Minecraft what it is today, so it's only fair that you get to choose the ultimate winner," the developer remarks. Your window to have a say is only open for a short while, from now through Monday July 6, so move fast. Voting closes Tuesday July 7 at midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 9am CEST.

To vote for your winning Minecraft build to be featured in A Minecraft Movie: Squared, you'll need to launch Minecraft Bedrock Edition and head to the server list, where you'll find an option called 'Minecraft Movie Voting Event.' Head in, select the build you like best, and submit your vote. You only get one, "but there's really no wrong choice here," Mojang notes, "so no pressure."