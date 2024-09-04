The Minecraft movie trailer, release date, and first details are here

Grab your diamond pickaxe, because the Minecraft movie trailer is finally here. After what felt like eons of silence, Warner Bros. Pictures has shown us exactly what the cubic overworld, Piglins, and Creepers will look like. We also get our first look at the human cast, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, as they navigate Mojang’s Minecraft world looking for a way home. That’s not all, as the 2025 Minecraft movie release date has been confirmed, and we really don’t have long to wait.

I actually can’t believe it. I’ve been playing Minecraft since launch in 2011 and I never thought we’d see it on the big screen. The sandbox game‘s mobs, villagers, and cubic world are all here, rendered in the most detail you’ve ever seen.

You can watch the Minecraft trailer below.

According to the movie’s description, here’s what you can expect come 2025: “Four misfits—Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative, the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing the Minecraft movie to cinemas on Friday April 4, 2025.

