How to use Minecraft mud blocks

Want to know what you can do with the mud block in Minecraft? The Wild update is bringing some important additions to the game in 2022, including mangrove trees, three types of Minecraft frogs, and the allay mob which automatically collects loot for you. One of the biggest features in next year’s update has to be the humble mud block – yes, we’re talking about the block made from wet dirt.

Don’t let this simple block fool you – there’s a lot more to the mud block than you might expect. The mud block serves a practical use as it allows you to harvest renewable clay, and can also be used to create mud bricks to build brand new types of Minecraft houses. This new block type fits in well with a number of pre-existing textures – this is sure to unlock a host of Minecraft ideas for creative players.

At Minecraft Live 2021, the devs stated they want players to feel welcome when playing the game. Mojang recognised that there are a lot of buildings made from mud bricks in real life and they wanted to reflect that in Minecraft. Here’s everything you need to know about the Minecraft mud block.

How to create Minecraft mud blocks

To create a mud block, all you need to do is add water to a dirt block. The new Mangrove swamps feature plenty of mud, so if you don’t have a lot of water on hand, you can always find mud blocks in the swamp biome.

You can actually play in the mud without being told off! You’ll find mud blocks in swamp biomes, but why not make your own, just add water to dirt! Mud has other uses too; let it drip dry to make clay, or add sand and wheat into the mix to craft clay bricks! pic.twitter.com/hXlZQcrHug — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 16, 2021

What can I do with mud blocks in Minecraft?

If you’re looking for a fast way to create clay, mud blocks are a renewable resource that can attach to the top of pointed dripstone in dripstone caves. This process drains the mud block of its water, turning the mud into clay. Use clay, sand, and wheat to create clay blocks, then turn those blocks into terracotta, or smelt the clay to create bricks.

Speaking of bricks, players can transform mud blocks into mud bricks. It’s unclear how to create mud bricks at the moment, but we’ll update this page as soon as the information is available.

That’s all there is to know about Minecraft mud bricks so far. The Wild update isn’t going to launch until 2022, however, the second part of Caves and Cliffs is set to arrive later this year. Read our guide to learn more about the Minecraft warden, the game’s most dangerous hostile mob yet.