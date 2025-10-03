Surprise Minecraft patch sparks concerns about 1.22, breaks decade-long record

Minecraft just had a major content drop, ushering in the Copper Age, complete with a golem-sized cleaner to help you tidy up around the house. But of you were pinning your hopes on update 1.22 rearing its head any time soon, you may be in for a disappointment. Unfortunately, patch 1.21.10 continues setting a precedent that suggests 1.22 is still a way off yet.

Patch 1.21.10 is the first time that a Minecraft update has reached double figures in that last column for 11 years. To understand this, I need to explain a little. The first column is for game-changing updates that will change how the game works on a fundamental level - switching engines or something. The second is so-called minor updates, which still have a pretty big impact on proceedings, and occur about once a year at the current rate.

The final column is patches, which are smaller updates that occur on a more regular basis. These can range from adding whole new mechanics (as with the Copper Age), to fixing a couple of bugs. Minecraft being one of the best building games around creates certain expectations - we get very particular about our patches, and the latest one has us worried.

The patch itself is fairly straightforward. It fixes a bunch of bugs to do with pistols, wind, and teleportation, as well as a couple of other small issues. So far so good. However, it's the fact that this is the tenth patch in update 1.21 that puts us on edge.

The last version of the game to receive this many patches was 1.7. Many current players won't have even been playing the game back in 2014, and if you want to feel really old, some of them won't have even been born. Ouch. Given this installment, then, it seems unlikely that we'll see version 1.22 this year.

Some people have suggested that hotfixes like this should be described differently - that this patch should be considered 1.21.9.1, for example, just to temper expectations. That's probably just semantics, however, as it's still the same number of digits and we're still no closer to patch 1.22.

Minecraft patch 1.21.10 is available now. You can read the patch notes here.

