You can finally play Minecraft with your friends on PS4

Minecraft cross-play has finally come to PlayStation 4. The last holdout on the block-builder’s platform-agnostic ambitions, Sony has finally agreed to whatever terms it needed to. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is now on PS4, which means that PC, Xbox One, Switch, mobile, and PlayStation 4 fans can all play together like the great big happy family they are.

Now that Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is on PS4 – as a free update if you already own the game – the multi-platform release now shares unified code across every version. That means cross-play now works across everything, but it also means PS4 will get updates at the same time as other platforms, as well as the Minecraft Marketplace and its selection selection of worlds, skins, and minigames.

PC’s Java Edition of Minecraft is still a separate version that can only connect with other Java Edition players across Windows, MacOS, and Linux. If you want to play with your console pals, you’ll still need Bedrock Edition, which is currently only available on Windows 10 via the Microsoft Store.

Check out a trailer for our delightful multi-platform future below.

Despite plenty of cross-play development on titles ranging from Fortnite to Rocket League, cross-play is still not a guarantee, and PS4 has typically been the last platform to adopt the feature. Here’s hoping we’re on the verge of a more open future for multi-platform multiplayer games.

