Minecraft criticized for calling solo players "sad" in promo message for multiplayer subscription service

Minecraft is the epitome of a game you can play your way. It doesn't matter what everyone else is doing, as there are so many ways to engage with the game. Vanilla or stuffed with Minecraft mods. Single-player or multiplayer. Combat enabled or build-only. One of Minecraft's biggest selling points is that you are free to play it however you like, and its blocky foundations will support you. Unfortunately, an insensitive advert for the game's Realms Plus subscription has called an entire subsection of the player base sad and lonely.

Minecraft is one of the best survival games on the planet - and it's got a spot on our list to prove it. But its loyal players have taken umbrage with an advert for the game's premium Realms Plus subscription.

"One is the loneliest number," the in-game notification reads, referencing the Harry Nilsson song with the same opening line. "Stop playing Realms alone like some sad wandering trader. Invite your friends! Realms Plus lets up to ten of your besties join at once, so you can build villages, battle mobs, and accidentally set fire to your house… wait, don't do that last one."

The insensitive and ignorant first two sentences have caused outrage in the Minecraft community. "Holy shit," writes one player on Reddit. "Who in their right mind would greenlight this?"

Minecraft Realms is essentially your own private Minecraft server, allowing players easy access to their world at all times. Some people opt for the Plus subscription in order to access multiplayer, but the basic package is the easiest way to share your worlds between devices, so many players utilize it for that.

Minecraft Realms costs $3.99 / £3.29 per month, and Minecraft Realms Plus costs $7.99 / £6.69 per month. The ad comes across as even more insensitive because it's simultaneously shaming single-player gamers and pushing this paid upgrade.

Other players highlight the age of many of Minecraft's users, saying, "Calling kids sad for playing by themselves is just weird. It's unnecessary and is probably [going to] lead to some of them feeling bad when videogames serve as an escape for a lot of people. I'd hate to have been a lonely kid and turn on the game just to be called 'sad'."

Many fans point out that the message could impact the mental health of players, especially those who use videogames as a way of relaxing and escaping from the real world. "I have depression and I didn't like this message," writes one player. "I always play alone because Minecraft makes me feel good. This was definitely a bad choice by someone at the company lacking empathy.

"I don't have friends. Companies need to understand that not everyone has a standard life, not everyone has family or friends or a girlfriend/boyfriend to support us in difficult times. Displaying a message like that is offensive and insensitive to us, especially at Christmas, a time when we remember that we are alone."

It just goes to show, never belittle your players. This advert doesn't seem malicious, just poorly thought through, and it's created waves within online Minecraft communities and among those who've been served it.

PCGamesN has reached out to Mojang for comment on this advertisement.