Minecraft skin lets you become the true Genshin Impact anemo archon

This Minecraft skin is ideal for Genshin Impact fans who just love Kaedehara Kazuha. We assume that’s basically everyone, and while running around Genshin as them is great, it’s still nice to put a pickaxe in their hand and explore this sandbox game as Genshin’s best boy.

A good Minecraft skin isn’t going to change how the game feels to play, but there’s no denying that feeling and looking cool are essential to a good gameplay experience. As long as you know how to change skins in Minecraft, you can basically look however you want but, given the choice, we’re pretty sure everyone would want to look like Kazuha from Genshin Impact.

Kaedehara Kazuha is an anemo character, one who controls the wind, and is an incredible asset thanks to his generally chill outlook, his ability to boost himself further into the air while gliding, and his incredibly powerful area-of-effect abilities. He’s also the only character, so far, that has used two visions at once in the game, making him potentially the most powerful fighter going.

If you want to become him in Minecraft, all you need to do is head on over to PlanetMinecraft and download the skin. It’s an incredibly well-made one, and while ponytails are hard to do in Minecraft, we think the designer here has done a solid job of translating it into a less-rounded design.

Of course, once you’ve got Kazuha at your fingertips, what should you be trying to do then? Well, how about you see if you can match one of the best Minecraft builds with your own creation? We reckon he’d be fun to mess around with using the best Minecraft mods, too.