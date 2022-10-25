Minecraft skins bring Burberry fashion to your blocks

Minecraft skins are a great way to help you stand out in the sandbox game. There are so many potential options out there to download and buy, or you can even create your own ones too. It’s a great way to express your personality or preferences, and you can now look forward to wearing Burberry in-game too.

While it might seem a bit odd to have fashion options for your Minecraft skins, it’s not the first time a video game has done this. In fact, Minecraft loves a good real-life crossover, which is why we’ve got the Minecraft La Liga skins. As long as you know how to change your Minecraft skin, you can basically be anything you want; maybe that’s why Burberry wanted in on the action.

Strangely enough, the crossover here isn’t just limited to skins, but looks like it’ll also include a special adventure too which is being described as “a fast-paced journey into the unknown that allows the player to explore four treacherous domains.” There will be 15 skins in total based on fashion, fantasy, and adventure.

We’re not sure how big the crossover is on the Venn diagram of Minecraft players and Burberry lovers, but it’s interesting if nothing else, and all extra customisation options are good in theory. If you’re keen to get your hands on all of this as early as possible, you can sign up for alerts over on the Burberry website which has all the information you’ll ever need.

If you’d rather just spend a bit of time witnessing the incredible creations of this voxel haven, then we recommend having a look at the best Minecraft builds. It’s also worth checking out the best Minecraft seeds in case you want a strong start on your next playthrough.

