Minecraft Smooth Stone Slab: how to make it, what it can be used for, and the recipe

Looking to craft some Minecraft Smooth Stone slabs? Smooth Stone is one of the cleanest-looking materials out there. While Cobblestone is messy and fractured, Smooth Stone, well, that’s a look we can all get behind. Sometimes you need to make a statement with your Minecraft builds, maybe build a giant obelisk in your own honour. It’s times like those when you want to pull out something special, and you need to know how to make Minecraft Smooth Stone slabs to do that.

Whether you want to create some clean edges for your Minecraft castle or craft some immaculate, cool Minecraft houses, Smooth Stone has plenty of uses.

Well, the good news is that we can help, in fact, better than that, we want to help. We can teach you how to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft, and it won’t even require possessing someone else like in Ghost. So, join us on this journey into the ancient art of making Minecraft Smooth Stone, and smooth out everything in your life.

How to make Minecraft Smooth Stone

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of what you can use Smooth Stone for, we should probably teach you how to make it. The good news is that it doesn’t require any arcane knowledge or magical tools to create Smooth Stone. In fact, you can find what you need lying around nearly anywhere, without needing some specific Minecraft seeds.

The first thing you’ll need is a furnace. Just in case you’ve never made a Furnace before, all you need is eight blocks of Cobblestone. Once you’ve got that, you need to put some fuel in it, usually either Wood, Charcoal, or Coal, and then plop in some Cobblestone. It’ll take a tiny bit of time, but it turns out that if you smelt some Cobblestone in a Furnace, you end up with Stone – fire eats cobble, we guess? Now all you have to do is smelt the Stone, and you’ll have Smooth Stone. Now that you know how to make Smooth Stone, you need to know what it’s for.

What is Minecraft Smooth Stone used for?

There are two main purposes for Smooth Stone. The first is to create a Minecraft Blast Furnace. A Blast Furnace is basically an upgraded Furnace. It smelts ores, armour, and works at twice the speed of a furnace, but only grants you half the experience. It can also be used as a job block for villagers and can turn them into Armourers. All you need to create a Blast Furnace is five Iron Ingots, one Furnace, and three Smooth Stone.

Aside from that, the only other thing you can craft using Smooth Stone is Smooth Stone Slabs. Really, the other use is for decorative purposes, but we really, really love decorative uses. It’s quite a sleek block, and it makes for a nice foundation in any house or Minecraft mansion you might want to build. Plus, it’s so easy to make that it is a lot more accessible than trying to build a house out of Iron or Gold. You could even just use it to make a feature wall of sorts, or as a way of identifying which paths you’ve been down in mines.

Thankfully, the Minecraft Smooth Stone Slab recipe is three Smooth Stone blocks placed in the middle row of the crafting grid. This will make six Smooth Stone Slabs for your build.