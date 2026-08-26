The new Minecraft Snapshot reverts recent Drowned changes for some reason

Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 10 doesn’t add a ton, but it does, curiously, revert some changes to Drowned behaviour and their use of tridents.

Way back in Snapshot 2, the Minecraft team started making changes to Drowned behaviour, most notably their use of tridents. From then on, any Drowned that got within three blocks of a player would use their tridents as melee weapons rather than throw them. There have also been changes in subsequent Snapshots, improving animations and fixing some other minor visual bugs.

A line in Snapshot 10 reads: "Reverted recent changes to Drowned behavior and animations from this release cycle," which puts this particular enemy right back where it started in Snapshot 1. There is no noted reason for these stepbacks, but one could assume the changes introduced other issues, with a rollback being the only real option.

Other than the strange Drowner antics, there isn't much that's new to shout about in Snapshot 10. There are a couple of visual additions to the main menu, with the new Dappled Forest biome making an appearance, complete with an Abandoned Camp. There are also some performance boosts when trying to locate structures, which should please the explorers amongst us.

To install Minecraft Snapshot 10, open the Minecraft launcher and enable snapshots in the Installations tab; just bear in mind that Snapshots are only available for the Java edition of the game. As always, remember to back up your world before making any changes, as you never know when things can go awry.