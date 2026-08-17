The new Minecraft Snapshot gives server owners the option to see much, much farther

Looks like the latest update for Minecraft is here early. Arriving a day ahead of schedule, Snapshot 9 gives Realm owners full control over render distance, allowing them to manually configure render and simulation distances to find that sweet spot for their world. As well as this new feature, the new patch fixes a ton of pesky bugs.

The new render and simulation sliders allow owners to increase the distance at which chunks will appear to players - a nice bit of kit for those whose most powerful Minecraft servers can handle the increased load of a far render. Being able to see more of the map doesn't only add a bit more scale to the world, but it also lets players plan where they go and where they mine more effectively.

Adding new features isn't the only reason for these Snapshots - a bunch of bugs have also been fixed. There were some strange instances where Endermen eating chorus fruit could be teleported to dangerous places, foxes holding shelf mushrooms had some weird clipping issues, and occasionally, the game would crash during the loading screen. All fixed.

For a rundown of every change in Minecraft Snapshot 9, head here. If you've been encountering issues even after the latest update, don't forget that you can head over to the Minecraft issue tracker and submit your own bug report. You never know, if might be fixed by the time the next patch drops.

To install Minecraft Snapshot 9, you need to open the Minecraft launcher and enable snapshots in the Installations tab. Snapshots are only available for the Java edition of the open-world game. Don't forget to back up your world before trying something new - wouldn't want all your hard work to go to waste now, would we?