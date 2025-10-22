Minecraft's new spear just keeps getting deadlier, and its second buff in a week is making me a little scared

The Minecraft spear is an exciting addition, and it just got even more powerful thanks to some big balance changes from Mojang Studios. A new weapon isn't something we get every day, and the Mounts of Mayhem inclusion is one that's completely won my heart with its speed-based scaling and ability to close distances quickly. But balancing it has proved tough, and the second set of changes arriving in Minecraft snapshot 25w43a are even bigger than the first, and they make for exciting reading.

The next Minecraft update, Mounts of Mayhem, is currently in testing via both Java snapshots and the Beckrock preview edition of the sandbox game, and it's the spear that's spent the most time on the crafting table. Its unique lunge attachment was already buffed once to make it easier to use repeatedly, but this latest update makes the weapon far more deadly.

Minecraft Java snapshot 25w43a makes several changes to the spear. The in-game model has been made a little bigger, and its secondary attack, the charge, now hits harder (whether being used by you or enemy Minecraft mobs). You'll also get visual feedback to show when you've successfully hit a target with the charge.

The lunge enchantment, which lets your regular jab attack send you long distances, was recently changed to make its durability cost less punishing, but now Mojang has done away with this altogether. Instead, lunging will now consume your hunger points (three at level one, four at level two, and five at level three).

The new-look lunge can only be used if you have at least six points of hunger, but that's a change that makes the spear a lot more reliable, especially if you like to use it for traveling across the best Minecraft maps at speed. Frankly, I'm a little terrified; if it gets any more buffs it could quickly become the strongest melee option going. The update also makes another small tweak to stop you putting its Nautiulus mobs into boats.

Minecraft Java snapshot 25w43a is live now. You can check the patch notes here to see additional details for creators and developers, with the most notable change being the previously announced alteration to how world borders are tracked.

